2. Mowbray Park, city centre

Mowbray Park first opened in 1857, following a public health enquiry into the cholera epidemic of the 1840s. The enquiry recommended that a park should be built so that people in Sunderland could get more fresh air and exercise. Parliament gave the city £750 for land. The Council bought the land from the Mowbray family and the park was named after them. Over the decades it suffered much war damage and vandalism but in 1994, a £4 million Heritage Lottery grant allowed work to start on restoring the park to its former Victorian glory, and rebuilding the Winter Gardens. The Park re-opened in 2000, with many of its old features restored or recreated, alongside new and imaginative additions. Mowbray Park is recognised by English Heritage as a park of special historic interest, as it is one of the oldest public parks in the North East and an integral part of the heritage and daily life of the city centre.

Photo: Frank Reid