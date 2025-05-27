Couples looking for an unusual wedding venue can now get married on a local fruit farm.

Dalton Moor Farm has launched weddings | Submitted

Just minutes from the A19 and Dalton Park, Dalton Moor Farm is a working vegan farm that also houses its own School of Sustainable Living & Wellbeing and tipi off-grid retreats.

Now, the farm has opened bookings for weddings in 2026 – with only one wedding each season.

The nature-based weddings give couples the whole site to themselves, with a range of different packages and options.

Anyone who books gets access to the site for up to a week before and a week after the big day, to allow any set up and take down to take place.

The weddings are a chance for couples to get back to nature | Submitted

The farm – which also runs special celebrations and events throughout the year – can offer extras such as flower crowns and flower hoops using wildflowers grown on site, which they can prepare, or the wedding party can make themselves.

In keeping with the farm’s sustainable ethos, you can also make your own wedding favours at a special workshop.

A range of accommodation options are available and packages include the wedding night bridal suite, use of the site’s wooden tipis and the ability to erect bell tents.

Additional Camping can also be organised, as well as a range of different entertainment activities such as crafting and foraging.

Owner Dr Jenny Connor, who retired from the NHS to focus full time on the farm, said: “We are committed to sustainability and protecting the environment which is why we limit our weddings to one each season.

Dr Jenny Connor at her farm near Murton in East Durham | Sunderland Echo

“This is such a unique place to get married, surrounded by nature and with the flexibility for the happy couple to create a bespoke experience.

“We hope that anyone considering getting married in the next couple of years will come and see what we have to offer and how we can turn their dream into a reality.”

The farm is also available for other events and celebrations throughout the year and can offer a range of different options for stags and hens, such as a bushcraft experience or mini-festival.

Small private hand tie ceremonies, vow renewals, birthday and anniversary celebrations and corporate team building events can also be accommodated.