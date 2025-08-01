North East wedding venue with stunning landscaped gardens launches new packages

Couples wanting to get married amidst landscaped gardens can take advantage of some new wedding packages.

Formerly a country house built for the colliery agent of the local mine, Bowburn Hall Hotel at Bowburn, County Durham, is an historic venue set in acres of landscaped gardens.

The hotel only offers one wedding a day and there is also the option to go all out and have exclusive use of the hotel, with a special package which also includes 20 bedrooms and Bowburn’s five garden lodges.

Exclusive use comes with a range of other options such as light up letters, centre pieces, gift and card table in the wedding theme colours and the use of a Magic Mirror.

An arrival drink or cocktail, canapes and a three course dinner with two glasses of wine per person for a minimum of 80 day time guests is also part of the deal, with an evening buffet and disco for 120 people at night.

Bowburn Hall has become a popular venue, thanks to its ballroom which can host around 160 guests for a wedding breakfast and up to 250 evening guests.

Its pretty landscaped gardens – complete with its ornate pergola – is ideal during the summer months for an outdoors ceremony, where again up to 160 guests can be seated.

A play area allows younger guests to be entertained throughout the day.

Along with exclusive use, the hotel offers a range of other wedding options, based on 60 day time guests and 120 evening attendees.

The gold package includes a choice of arrival drink, glass of house wine with the three course meal, a glass of Prosecco for the toast, an evening buffet and disco and a complimentary night in the bridal suite for the couple.

The diamond package has the same options along with light up letters, centrepieces, gift and card table, magic mirror and canapes served with the arrival drink.

Food options include traditional sit down meals to afternoon teas or more informal; options such as a barbeque, garden picnic or hog roast.

“The beauty of Bowburn Hall Hotel is that it really is a unique venue and we have created wedding packages that complement the setting,” said Tom Pallister, General Manager at the hotel.

“We have some many different options that couples can tailor their special day to their personal style, regardless of whether that’s laid back or more formal.

“We are very proud of the fact that we offer a little slice of magic, right in the heart of County Durham.”