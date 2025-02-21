North East actor Natalie Ann Jamieson exits Emmerdale
After six years on Emmerdale, her character Amy Wyatt has died in hospital this week following a limo crash.
Viewers saw dramatic scenes as the character told her husband she loved him in her final moments.
It followed Amy plunging into icy waters following a dramatic car crash.
Natalie, who grew up in Walker and attended Live Youth Theatre in the city, shared her final scenes on her Instagram telling followers she’d had ‘the best six years of my life’ on the soap.
Prior to joining Emmerdale, she appeared in a number of successful shows including Vera, Doctors and Ken Loach film, I, Daniel Blake.
Bidding farewell to the character of Amy on Instagram, she said: “ I have had the best six years of my life playing this gobby Geordie with a heart of gold!
“What a way to go - so so proud of the cast and crew who achieved all this in these last few eps!I’ve got so many amazing things to say about @emmerdale but for tonight just thank you for everything!
