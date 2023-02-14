A new study has revealed that Durham is the area with the safest drivers in England and Wales. Data showed that Durham is the police force area in England and Wales with the lowest number of speeding offences per capita,

The research was conducted by the International Drivers Association (IDA), who analysed the latest police force data from 2010 to 2020 on speeding offences for each region in England and Wales to establish where the speediest drivers commit their offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the International Drivers Association said: "Speeding is dangerous. Roads have speed limits for a reason, and they are limits, not targets. All drivers should stay within the limits to reduce the likelihood of injury-causing and fatal accidents.”

Durham has the fewest speeding offences committed on average each year, with just 0.95 per 1,000 people. The North East county also has the fewest total number of people being charged with speeding offences with just 609 on average each year.

The IDA provided a list of the areas in England and Wales with the safest drivers, based on the number of speeding offences per 1,000 residents, and the average number of annual speeding offences.

Police force areas with the safest drivers in England & Wales

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the police force areas with safest drivers in England and Wales based on Number of speeding offences per 1,000 residents.

Durham - 0.95

Derbyshire - 1.24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wiltshire - 1.27

Gloucestershire - 1.47

West Midlands - 1.48

Metropolitan police - 1.55

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland - 1.56

Northumbria - 1.88

Northamptonshire - 1.89