Schoolchildren got the first shot on a new seafront playpark which is due to open in time for the half-term holidays.

The play area, on land at Cut Throat Dene, behind the Seaburn Inn and Prego, has been fitted out with all manner of equipment.

It features digital play, sand and sensory zones, wheelchair-friendly picnic tables and accessibility, and panoramic views.

The play park is also set in a landscaped area with more than 30 new trees, wildflower zones, and a re-profiled watercourse, with the aim of using the natural setting to promote biodiversity and help children connect with nature.

The equipment has also been built using natural materials, including sustainably sourced timber and hardwood from a reclamation yard.

Pupils from Seaburn Dene Primary School worked with designers and Sunderland City Council to help shape the play park.

Their suggestions of rainbow swings, a tree house, woodland area and a lighthouse slide all being brought to life through the development.

And pupils from the school have been first to give it a try, before the play park opens this weekend.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said: “The completion of the play park is an exciting moment for everyone involved in the development, not least the pupils who have been absolutely brilliant to work with.

“It will perfectly complement the numerous developments which have completely transformed the city’s seafront over recent years, showcasing our commitment to enhancing the local leisure offering as well as our dedication to creating spaces where the community, especially our younger residents, can really thrive.”

BCE Northern Ltd carried out construction of the park, having also worked on regeneration projects including the Town Park and St Peter’s Church.

Boldyn Networks, Sunderland City Council’s ‘smart city’ partner, also supported the development through the incorporation of interactive digital play equipment and installation of free super-fast Wi-Fi.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Allison Chisnall, also attended to give the playpark an official opening, alongside the pupils.

She said: “This new play park is a wonderful space that will provide children with an exciting and safe environment to explore and play.

“It’s designed to be inclusive, ensuring that all children, regardless of their abilities, can enjoy the facilities and engage with one another.

“By prioritising accessibility and incorporating modern, child-friendly features, we are fostering a community where every child can thrive and create lasting memories.”