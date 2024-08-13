New play tells story of infamous General Strike episode in North East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new play will tell the story of the 1926 General Strike in the North East.

Playwright Ed Waugh, a former Vaux worker, from South Shields, propelled by the national success of his Wor Bella - about First World War women footballers - will present his new play - the Cramlington Train Wreckers - in November.

In the build up to the centenary of the unrest, the play focuses on the incident in May 1926 when miners inadvertently derailed the Flying Scotsman on the mainline at Cramlington in Northumberland.

Led by Westoe-born Bill Muckle, the incident happened on May 10, seven days into the nine-day General Strike - the biggest rupture in society since the civil war of the 1640s - when striking miners uncoupled a rail on the mainline Edinburgh to London railway.

“The intention was to take up a rail then wave down and stop a blackleg coal train that the miners felt was undermining the strike," said Ed, whose other hit plays include Hadaway Harry and Carrying David.

"Unfortunately for the perpetrators, they inadvertently derailed a passenger train carrying 281 passengers. It could have been mass murder.

"Thankfully, the volunteer driver had been warned of trouble ahead and slowed down, meaning when the engine and five carriages were derailed no-one was killed.

“The only injury was minor, to a man's foot. Most people were treated for shock and bruises and continued their journey from Newcastle.”

Eight Cramlington miners were sentenced to a total of 48 years for their involvement in the highly controversial event that made national and international headlines.

The -Wreckers’ were eventually released early due to pressure from trade union members, politicians and the judiciary itself, who saw the original sentences as too harsh.

Ed, who also penned The Great Joe Wilson and Mr Corvan's Music Hall, said: "Were the Cramlington Train Wreckers terrorists or workers trying to defend their livelihoods, family and community against an economic onslaught ("the carnival of reaction") that actually took place after the General Strike ended?

"Let's not forget, the General Strike started after the coal owners told the miners they had to take a 40 per cent cut in wages. Stanley Baldwin, the then Conservative prime minister, also said every other section of the working class had to take pay cuts "in the national interest".

"Like the rest of the British coalfields, all of the pits in South Tyneside and Wearside were solidly behind the strike, as were the railway workers, and other sections of the British workforce, like the engineers. The country came to a standstill.

“More than 10,000 strikers were arrested during the nine days of Britain's only General Strike, some just for picketing.

“There is strong evidence that the Cramlington miners were used by the Government and judiciary as an example against working class resistance.”

Ed and the Wisecrack Productions team have spoken to more than 2,000 people in the North East on the subject over the past 18 months.

Ed said the Wisecrack team are working with a large number of community groups and schools to highlight why the General Strike happened and its consequences.

"The story of The Cramlington Train Wreckers is one of high dramatic tension and has become an important part of North East folklore and British history, although largely forgotten today,” said Ed.

“With the centenary approaching, the new play is important to assess the events in an informed, dramatic and entertaining manner.”

The Cramlington Train Wreckers is supported by Arts Council England and will tour the North East in November, including Westovian Theatre, South Shields, on Saturday, November 16.

Tickets are only £16 from The Word or online at https://fave.co/3SLRRAw

For further details and venues, visit www.cramlingtontrainwreckers.co.uk