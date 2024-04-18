Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greggs fans have a new destination to visit after the opening date was confirmed for the chain’s latest cafe branch.

The North East-based bakery chain is due to open at Dalton Park on Saturday, April 20.

Shoppers may have already noticed branding up on the unit opposite Calvin Klein.

Dalton Park said visitors to the new cafe can enjoy all the ‘fan favourites’ including sausage rolls, steak bakes and assorted cakes.

Richard Kaye, centre manager at Dalton Park, said: “With its Northeastern roots, we are delighted that Greggs has selected Dalton Park as the location for its latest style café.

“It feels very fitting that this iconic bakery will add to our dining offering with its delicious range of tasty treats, paired with a relaxed and comfortable café experience.

“We cannot wait to see our customers enjoying their fan favourite pastries soon."