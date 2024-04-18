New Greggs cafe to open in Dalton Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Greggs fans have a new destination to visit after the opening date was confirmed for the chain’s latest cafe branch.
The North East-based bakery chain is due to open at Dalton Park on Saturday, April 20.
Shoppers may have already noticed branding up on the unit opposite Calvin Klein.
Dalton Park said visitors to the new cafe can enjoy all the ‘fan favourites’ including sausage rolls, steak bakes and assorted cakes.
Richard Kaye, centre manager at Dalton Park, said: “With its Northeastern roots, we are delighted that Greggs has selected Dalton Park as the location for its latest style café.
“It feels very fitting that this iconic bakery will add to our dining offering with its delicious range of tasty treats, paired with a relaxed and comfortable café experience.
“We cannot wait to see our customers enjoying their fan favourite pastries soon."
For more information on Dalton Park, please visit www.dalton-park.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.