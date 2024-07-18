Submitted picture of The North Star cover.

A new fantasy novel set in Sunderland is due to be released this month.

The North Star tells the story of Sophie Scott, a 17-year-old who is battling to keep her educational dreams afloat while dealing with difficult life circumstances.

She finds her life changed when she is embroiled in a quest to become a mythical Northumbrian hero known as the North Star.

Author Tom Oswald, who writes as TJ Oswald, said: “This marks a one of a kind moment because never has this been attempted with Sunderland and The North East, a story we can unequivocally call our own.

“This after all, is not a generic fantasy novel but a rich and detailed story that seeks to dive deep into our own identity, heritage and challenges that our region has faced.

“This is a story of Sunderland's own decline and rebirth, the demise of our industries, its struggle against disillusionment, apathy and the allure of political extremism weighed against the hopes and dreams of our future. It is a tumultuous story manifest both individually and metaphorically of overcoming one's own overwhelming sense of loss to rising again.”

The book is released on July 25 by Olympia Publishers, available in paperback and ebook, and will be available on Amazon as well as available to order at WH Smith and Waterstones.