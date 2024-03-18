Much-loved writer Tom Kelly launches new collection exploring the changing face of the North East
One of the North Easts best-loved writers has announced a new collection and mini tour.
Tom Kelly, from Jarrow, has been delighting readers and audiences for decades with his poetry, prose and plays, many of them steeped in the region's culture.
His work includes I Left My Heart In Roker Park, a love letter to Sunderland AFC and its fans.
The literary veteran is launching his fourteenth book, 'Walking My Streets', in April 2024, accompanied by a series of readings.
The collection, published by Red Squirrel Press, explores Tom's life and he changing face of the North East.
Walking My Streets will be launched at the Lit & Phil, Westgate Road, Newcastle on Monday April 8 at 7pm, where Tom will read alongside fellow writers Ric Hool and Andrew Forster.
On Tuesday April 9, at 7pm, he will be reading at Cullercoats Library, with Ric Hool, and music from guitarist Rod Sinclair.
On Wednesday April, 10, he will be at the Word, South Shields from 6pm to 7.15pm, again with Ric Hool
