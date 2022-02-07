Thousands of Sunderland homes 'not energy efficient'

Home energy efficiency fears. Picture: Adobe Stock

Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) show how effective a home is at keeping heat in, with ratings from A – the most efficient – to G – the least.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 61% of homes in Sunderland had an EPC rating of Band D or below in 2020/21 – above the average in England, of 58%.

Separate figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show an estimated 19,290 households in the city experienced fuel poverty in 2019 – the latest statistics available.

A household is considered to be fuel poor if they live in a property with low energy efficiency and would be pushed below the poverty line by housing costs.

The figures come after Ofgem announced the energy price cap will rise to a record £1,971 – with around 22 million households nationally seeing annual rises of around £700 from April.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £200 rebate on energy bills, which will have to be paid back, and a £150 reduction in council tax for properties up to Band D.

The Energy Saving Trust described the price cap rise as "extremely worrying".