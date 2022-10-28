News you can trust since 1873
These are some of the options for Sunderland drivers who are looking for an MOT centre.

These are the 9 garages in and around Sunderland you can get an MOT - with prices starting from £29.99

Anyone looking for a garage to sort out an MOT for their car before the winter sets across Wearside, has plenty of reasonably priced options.

By Jason Button
5 minutes ago

The maximum fee that a garage can legally charge for a car's MOT is £54.85, with no extra VAT on top, although there are lots of cheaper options across Sunderland.

Here are nine good rates for MOTs at garages across the city with prices starting from as little as £29.99.

1. Village Lane Garage

An MOT at Village Lane Garage on Village Lane, Washington can start at £45 if you book online through BookMyGarage.com.

2. City Auto Solutions

An MOT at City Auto Solutions in Southwick Industrial Estate can start at £35 if you book online through BookMyGarage.com.

3. Hylton Road MOT Centre

An MOT at Hylton Road MOT Centre on Hylton Road can start at £29.99 if you book online through BookMyGarage.com.

4. Pattons Auto Centre

An MOT at Pattons Auto Centre on Henry Street in Hendon can start at £40. Call the centre on 0191 565 2600 to book.

