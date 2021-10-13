These are the most expensive streets across SR4.

The most expensive streets within SR4 according to Zoopla's property rich list

The real estate website lists the most expensive streets across the UK based on average property price.

By Jason Button
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 11:36 am

In addition to the national rankings, Zoopla offers lists based on postcode area.

These are the most expensive streets to buy property on across the SR4 region.

1. Offerton Lane

Properties on Offerton Lane have an average price of £375,374 according to Zoopla.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Barnes View

Barnes View, which overlooks the park of the same name, has an average property price of £359,239.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Hylton Bank

Heading slightly further east, the the average price of a property on Hylton Bank is £306,610 according to Zoopla.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Stirling Close.jpeg

Grindon's Sterling Close is the fourth most expensive street across SR4 according to Zoopla, with property costing an average of £267,708.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Zoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 2