The most expensive streets within SR4 according to Zoopla's property rich list

In addition to the national rankings, Zoopla offers lists based on postcode area.
These are the most expensive streets to buy property on across the SR4 region.
1. Offerton Lane
Properties on Offerton Lane have an average price of £375,374 according to Zoopla.
2. Barnes View
Barnes View, which overlooks the park of the same name, has an average property price of £359,239.
3. Hylton Bank
Heading slightly further east, the the average price of a property on Hylton Bank is £306,610 according to Zoopla.
4. Stirling Close
Grindon's Sterling Close is the fourth most expensive street across SR4 according to Zoopla, with property costing an average of £267,708.
