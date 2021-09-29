Sunderland jobseekers to get help - and free haircuts - at Bridges event as part of city Business Festival

The Bridges

The event, on October 6 at the city’s Bridges shopping centre, is being organised by Smartworks and Suitability and will also offer the opportunity for a free haircut.

It is part of the centre’s week-long Bridges Means Business project - part of the city’s first Business Festival.

Smartworks supports women who need confidence building along with providing practical items, while Suitability provides new clothes for men.

At the same time barbering students from Sunderland College will also be on hand to give free haircuts – along with vouchers for both men and women jobseekers to attend their salon.

The event takes place at the former Disney store unit between 10am and 2pm.

The event is one of a number taking place next week, which includes the opportunity to meet with bank and tax experts on Monday to get advice on setting up a business, plus a Dragons’ Den style session on Tuesday where people can pitch their business ideas.

Throughout the week visitors to the centre can also pop into the unit and see a variety of job vacancies that are available in the city.