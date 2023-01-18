Sunderland house prices jump despite regional trend
Home owners in Sunderland got a little pre-Christmas boost with a jump in house prices, according to new figures.
Land Registry data shows prices in the area increased by 0,7% in November – despite a decrease of 2.6% across the North East and a 0.3% drop nationally.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 9.2% over the last year and the average value of a home in the area reached £146,380.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the city has risen by £12,000
The average UK house price edged down to £295,000 in November, from the previous month's record high of £296,000.
Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Sunderland in November.
Values increased by 0.8%, to an average of £152,081.
Over the last year, prices rose by 9.5%.
Owners of a detached home saw prices rise by 0.7% over the month – and up 9.5% annually – to £273,647 on average
The value of a terraced home also increased by 0.7% monthly - up 9.6% annually – to an average of £119,696.
The price of flats also increased over the month – up by 0.2% to an average of £87,456, which is an annual increase of six per cent.
The data also shows first-time buyers in Sunderland spent an average of £127,000 on their property – £11,000 more than a year ago, and £26,000 more than in November 2017.
Buyers paid 10% less than the average price in the North East (£163,000) in November for a property in Sunderland.
The most expensive properties in the North East were in North Tyneside – £208,000 on average.
Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark – which represents estate agents - said: "In November, our agents reported a market that was on the cusp of seeing purchasing power handed back to buyers, which was a trend we hadn’t seen in months."
And Roger Evans, director of home finance distribution at Gatehouse Bank, said: “The property market is slowly becoming more favourable for buyers in some areas as interest rates stabilise a little following the turbulence of 2022.”