Sunderland house prices finish year on a high

House prices rise

The 1.5% rise in average prices in December added to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 13.2% annual growth – the highest in the region.

Land Registry figures show the average house price in the city in December was £137,419.

Over the month, that was better than that across the North East, where prices decreased by 1.5% – to an average of £147,000 - and above the average rise of 0.8% nationally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Sunderland rose by £16,000.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in December. They increased by 2.7%, to an average of £263,599 – a 19.1% value rise over the year.

Values for semi-detached homes rose by 1.3% monthly – up 13.1% annually – to an average of £141,605.

The value of a terraced home rose by 1.3% over the month – up 11.3% annually – to £110,769 on average

The average price paid for flats rose by 1.3% monthly – up 10.7% annually – to an average of £85,566.

First-time buyers in Sunderland spent an average of £119,000 on their property – £13,000 more than a year ago, and £21,000 more than in December 2016.

Buyers in the city paid 6.7% less than the average price in the North East for a property.