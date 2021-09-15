Summer hit for Sunderland home owners

House prices fall

Land Registry figures show house prices in the area fell by 2.6% in July - but the longer-term trend has seen prices achieve 5.9% growth over the last year.

The average house price in the city in July was £127,049.

Across the North East, prices in July decreased by 3.5% and 3.7% nationally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Sunderland rose by £7,100.

Owners of detached houses fared worst in Sunderland in July. Prices dropped by 2.7% to an average of £80,796 but, over the last year, prices rose by 7.3%.

Prices being paid for semi-detached homes fell by 2.5% over the month – but up 5.1% annually – to an average of £130,550.

The value of flats in July was down by 1.9% on the month but up 4.4% annually to an average of £80,796.

The figures show first-time buyers in Sunderland spent an average of £110,700 on their property in July.

That is £5,900 more than a year ago, and £11,300 more than in July 2016.

Buyers paid 12.3% less than the average price in the North East – £145,000 - in July for a property in the city.

Across the North East, property prices remain low compared to the rest of the UK, where the average cost is £256,000.