Spring boost for Sunderland house prices

The 1.7% rise in property values adds to the longer-term trend which has seen prices in the area achieve 14.4% annual growth – the largest in the North East.
New Land Registry figures show the average house price in Sunderland in March was £142,041 – outperforming the North East market, where prices increased 1.1%, and the 0.3% rise nationally.
The figures show that, over the last year, the average sale price of property in Sunderland rose by £18,800.
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Sunderland in March. They increased by 2.2%, to an average of £270,799 – an annual rise of 18.9%.
The price of a semi-detached increased by 1.8% in March - up 14.7% annually – to an average of £147,017.
Terraced house prices were up by 1.4% over the month – up 12.8% annually – to an average of £114,709.
The prices paid for flats increased by 1.5% monthly – up 11.6% annually to £87,440 on average.
First-time buyers in Sunderland spent an average of £123,000 on their property – £15,000 more than a year ago, and £28,000 more than in March 2017.
The figures also show buyers in Sunderland paid 8.3% less than the average price in the North East – £155,000 - in March.
North East, property prices remain lower than the national average.
The average price of a house in the UK rose to £278,000 in March.