Spring boost for Sunderland house prices

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House prices rise again.

The 1.7% rise in property values adds to the longer-term trend which has seen prices in the area achieve 14.4% annual growth – the largest in the North East.

New Land Registry figures show the average house price in Sunderland in March was £142,041 – outperforming the North East market, where prices increased 1.1%, and the 0.3% rise nationally.

The figures show that, over the last year, the average sale price of property in Sunderland rose by £18,800.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Sunderland in March. They increased by 2.2%, to an average of £270,799 – an annual rise of 18.9%.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The price of a semi-detached increased by 1.8% in March - up 14.7% annually – to an average of £147,017.

Terraced house prices were up by 1.4% over the month – up 12.8% annually – to an average of £114,709.

The prices paid for flats increased by 1.5% monthly – up 11.6% annually to £87,440 on average.

First-time buyers in Sunderland spent an average of £123,000 on their property – £15,000 more than a year ago, and £28,000 more than in March 2017.

The figures also show buyers in Sunderland paid 8.3% less than the average price in the North East – £155,000 - in March.

North East, property prices remain lower than the national average.