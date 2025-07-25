Society that supports thousands of people in community celebrates after funding boost

A society that supports thousands of people in Sunderland and Durham is celebrating after it received a £3,000 donation.

The society say funds donated will allow them to be able to increase the services which are provided to the community.

Cllr Mrs Lynda Scanlan and Cllr Allen Curtis were in attendance with Graeme Hogg, Managing Director for Persimmon Durham, to present the cheque.

Sunderland and County Durham Royal Society for the Blind was given the donation from Persimmon Home

Richard Wood, Chief Executive Officer for Sunderland and County Durham Royal Society for the Blind, said: “We are delighted to receive a donation from Persimmon Homes for £3,000.

“The funding will help us to increase the services that we provide for people who are visually impaired, including exercise classes, social events and IT and assistive technology training.

“We have over 3,000 members throughout Sunderland and County Durham and therefore we appreciate all the financial support we receive.”

Graeme Hogg said: “It was a pleasure to visit Sunderland Royal Society for the Blind and see first-hand the important work they are doing.

“We are proud to support the society and we look forward to seeing how our donation will help aid them in supporting the local community.”