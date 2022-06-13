Loading...
We compare the cost of fuel at some North East filling stations on Monday, June 13.

See the prices at nine petrol stations around the North East

The cost of fuel continues to soar.

By Graham Murray
Monday, 13th June 2022, 4:22 pm

Prices at the petrol pumps are reaching unprecedented levels, due to a combination of factors including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But, at a station-to-station level, there’s still some variation.

We took a look at what’s currently being charged at some filling stations around the North East.

1. Unleaded - 180.7 Diesel - 186.7

That's at Morrisons in Seaburn, Sunderland.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Unleaded - 189.9 Diesel - 193.9

Shell Whiteleas in South Shields.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Unleaded - 184.9 Diesel - 191.9

Prices at Esso at Tyne Dock, South Shields.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Unleaded - 202.9 Diesel - 204.9

Washington Services remained above the £2 mark.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
North EastRussiaUkraine
Next Page
Page 1 of 3