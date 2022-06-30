Rents swallow 'one fifth' of Sunderland wages

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polly Neate of Shelter.

In the city, the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom property stood at £425 in the year to March, say Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures – with the median wage in the area being £24,961 per year.

That means the average middle-income worker in Sunderland spent around 20% of their income on rent last year – before living costs soared in April, adding to the strain on people’s finances.

Median rent across all property types in Sunderland in the 12 months to March this year was £500 - the same as the year before.

The Government’s recently unveiled renters' reform bill aims to ban no-fault evictions and provide greater legal power for tenants to challenge landlords on unfit homes and unjust rent rises.

Housing charity Shelter said the bill is a “gamechanger” for England’s 11 million private renters.

Polly Neate, Shelter chief executive, said: “Millions of tenants are living on a knife-edge with no wriggle room to help then navigate rising costs as private rents rocket.

Ms Neate urged the Government to end the freeze on housing benefit immediately.