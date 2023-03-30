News you can trust since 1873
Primark staff to get 12% pay rise - including an important change for younger workers

High street giant Primark is to hand wages rises to some 26,000 retail assistants from next week.

By Tom Patterson
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Primark in Sunderland.
The firm is increasing pay rates for all its hourly paid store staff to £11 an hour – a 12% increase against the same time last year.

The increase will come into force on April 1, when the new national living wage of £10.42 an hour – which applies for all workers aged 23 – comes into effect.

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said: "The people in our stores are vital to the success of Primark and we want all of our colleagues to continue to be competitively rewarded for their work.”

Alongside the rate increases, Primark said it will also move all its retail assistants onto one rate of pay, removing lower aged-related pay bands for workers under 23.

The retailer, which is owned by Associated British Foods, runs 419 stores.

