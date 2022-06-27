Prices boost for home owners

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House prices boost.

Land Registry data shows the average house price in the city in April was £141,138 – a 0.3% increase on March – and representing an average rise in value of 12.1% over the last year.

Over the month, the picture was slightly up on that across the North East, where prices increased by just 0.1%, but home values in Sunderland lagged behind the 1.1% national average rise.

Experts say a shortage of properties coming on to the market was the primary reason behind climbing prices.

The average sale price of property in Sunderland in April rose by £15,000 over the year.

The owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Sunderland in April. Values increased by 0.5%, to an average of £266,489 – an annual increase of 15.2%.

The value of a semi-detached increased by 0.3% over the month – and 12.9% annually – to an average of £146,569.

Terraced house prices also increased by 0.3% month-on-month – and 10.8% annually – to an average of £114,237.

The price of flats fell by 0.1% monthly – but was up nine per cent annually – to an average of £86,483.

First-time buyers in Sunderland spent an average of £123,000 on their property – £13,000 more than a year ago, and £25,000 more than in April 2017.

Buyers in the area paid 9.1% less than the average price in the North East – £155,000 - in April.