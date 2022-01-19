Pre-Christmas boost for home owners
Home owners in Sunderland got a little pre-Christmas present from the housing market, new figures show.
The latest Land Registry figures show house prices in the area increased by 0.3%, in November - contributing to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 12.6% annually – £15,000.
The average house price in November was £134,865.
Over the month, the picture was less good than that across the North East, where prices increased 1.8%, and the city underperformed compared to a national 1.2% rise.
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Sunderland in November – they increased 0.9%, to an average of £255,928.
That is an annual average of 17%.
The value of a semi-detached increased by 0.4% over the month – up 12.8% annually – to an average of £139,536.
Terraced home prices rose by 0.1% in November – up 11% annually – to an average of £108,831.
The prices paid for flats fell by 0.3% on the month – but were still up 9.8% annually – to an average of £83,853.
First-time buyers in Sunderland spent an average of £117,000 on their property – £13,000 more than a year ago, and £19,000 more than in November 2016.
Buyers in Sunderland paid 9.6% less than the average price in the North East – £149,000 - in November.
Average North East property prices are still below the national average of £271,000.
The most expensive properties in the North East were in North Tyneside – at £192,000 on average.