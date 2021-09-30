New Sunderland dual carriageway brings £26m boost to local economy, says councillor

Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor

The £42m Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor (SSTC3) saw 98% of those employed on the contract from the North East and the multi-million economy boost through the procurement of local suppliers and sub-contractors.

The new dual carriageway - built by Esh Construction in partnership with Sunderland City Council – is due to open this year and will create a continuous link between the Northern Spire bridge, city centre, and Riverside Sunderland.

Over 60% of the total scheme procurement cost has been re-invested locally - £8m in Sunderland and £18m in the surrounding area.

Deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Claire Rowntree said: “The new dual-carriageway is about unlocking even more of our city’s potential as it improves connectivity and opens up new development opportunities.

“When the council and its partners invest in Sunderland we look to maximise opportunities for local companies and jobs through the supply chain.

“I think we can be proud of how we’ve kept the new route ‘local’ with £26m of supplies and helped create new jobs.”

She added: “Investing and spending public funds locally helps keep money in the city’s economy and builds all-round community wealth for a more dynamic, healthy and vibrant Sunderland.”

Esh Construction project director, Steve Garrigan – who is from Sunderland – said: “We are delighted to be nearing completion of this major infrastructure scheme.