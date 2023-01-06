More renting privately in Sunderland
More people in Sunderland are renting from private landlords than a decade ago, new figures show.
New figures from the 2021 census show 18,096 households in the area were renting privately when it was carried out in March 2021 – 14.8% of the 122,177 households in the area.
At the time of the previous census in March 2011, 12.2% were private renters.
That is in line with national figures which showed there are now five million private renters – 20.3% of households, up from 3.9 million (16.7%) in 2011.
The data comes as a housing campaign group calls on the Government to come good on its promise of a better deal for private tenants.
Dan Wilson Craw, deputy director of Generation Rent, said these tenants are “paying high rents to private landlords, face a much greater risk of living in a poor-quality home, and live with the threat of eviction at short notice”.
He added that despite the Government recognising the need for reforms – such as abolishing so-called 'no-fault' evictions – it is yet to introduce legislation.
The census figures also show the number of households owning their home has dropped nationally from 7.8 million (33.5%) in 2011 to 7.4 million (29.7%) last year.
In Sunderland, home ownership fell from 33% in 2011 to 27.1% last year.
A spokesperson for the Department of Levelling up, Housing and Communities said: “Ensuring a fair deal for renters remains a priority for the Government, which will deliver on the commitment to abolish Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions and introduce a Renters Reform Bill in this Parliament."