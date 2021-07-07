More new homes being built in Sunderland

More new homes being built

Data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) shows work began on 610 homes in the area in 2020-21 – 40 more than the 570 started the previous year.

Work was also completed on 680 homes over the year – 80 more than the 600 in 2019-20.

Nationally, 49,470 homes were completed in the first quarter of the year – the highest for any quarter in over 20 years – and work began on 46,010 – a seven per cent increase on the previous quarter.

The Home Builders Federation says demand for new build homes is extremely strong nationally, and wants to see the Government continuing to invest in the industry.

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman, said: "The industry is looking to deliver further increases.

"As well as addressing the social need for more housing, building creates jobs, generates investment in local economies and delivers improvements to infrastructure and amenities.”

The Government has committed to investing nearly £20bn into new housing – including more than £12bn for affordable homes.

After initially halting all construction work at the start of the pandemic, the Government later introduced measures to allow builders to seek more flexible working hours.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said: "It is encouraging to see a continued rise in the number of new homes being built.