How to apply for Durham Police community support officer jobs paying nearly £24,000

Durham Constabulary says applications are being accepted for police community support officer roles.

A spokeswomen for the force said: “Being a PCSO is a job which is like no other. No two days are the same and you get to make a real difference to the local community.”

The force says the pay for the roles start at £23,984 and – for the first time – successful applicants will also be able to gain a Level 4 qualification in community policing practice.

To learn more about the role and how to apply, prospective PCSOs are being invited to go to https://www.durham.police.uk/.../Police-Community-Support...

The force says it will also be holding several live question and answer sessions on this page over the next few weeks.