How many Sunderland banks and cash machines have closed?

Bank closure fears.

According to figures up to the end of April, 13 banks have been shuttered in the Sunderland area since the start of 2015 – leaving just 13 remaining open for business.

Analysis from consumer champion Which? has shown a sharp decline in the number of bank branches open across much of the UK.

Separate figures from cash machine operator LINK, show there has also been a decline in the number of free-to-use ATMs.

Since 2018 and March this year, the number of ATMs available in the city has dropped from 284 to 211.

The increasing use of online banking and contactless payments have led to concerns some people will be left behind, or unable to access key services.

Which? chief executive, Anabel Hoult, said: “While the pandemic has accelerated the move to digital payments for many consumers, many are not yet ready to make that switch and require protection from an avalanche of ATM and bank branch closures.

"These closures have left the UK’s cash system at risk of collapse.”

A bill to protect access to cash was announced in the recent Queen’s Speech.

Economic secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, said: “We know that access to cash is still vital for many people, especially those in vulnerable groups.

“We promised we would protect it, and we are delivering on that promise.”