Housing crisis sparks 'boomerang' generation

Soaring living has led to nearly a quarter of parents having their adult children move back in with them, research indicates.

The survey into the “boomerang’ generation found the average return to the family home lasts around two years – with the average age of returning offspring being 26, although 21% of those returning to their parents' house are aged over 30.

Recent figures indicate increased house prices and rising private rents are making it harder for some people to save for a deposit to buy a home – and

NatWest's research found that 85% of 2,000 parents believe that it is more challenging for first-time buyers currently than it was in their era.

Barry Connolly, managing director of home buying at NatWest, said: "Many children are having to return to the homes that they grew up in well into their 20s and 30s to give themselves the financial headroom to save for a deposit."