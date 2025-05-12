Housing crisis sparks 'boomerang' generation
The survey into the “boomerang’ generation found the average return to the family home lasts around two years – with the average age of returning offspring being 26, although 21% of those returning to their parents' house are aged over 30.
Recent figures indicate increased house prices and rising private rents are making it harder for some people to save for a deposit to buy a home – and
NatWest's research found that 85% of 2,000 parents believe that it is more challenging for first-time buyers currently than it was in their era.
Barry Connolly, managing director of home buying at NatWest, said: "Many children are having to return to the homes that they grew up in well into their 20s and 30s to give themselves the financial headroom to save for a deposit."