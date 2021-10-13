Here's how low income Sunderland households can get help with energy bills this winter

Sunderland City Council say over 130 people in the area have already taken advantage of the Eco-flex scheme – which helps eligible residents with replacement energy efficient boilers, insulation, either for free or at a low cost.

The scheme is aimed at lower income homeowners who either face high fuel costs or are vulnerable to the effects of living in a cold home.

Anyone on a low income who has a broken or very inefficient gas boiler – typically eight years old or more – can find out if they might be eligible at https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/eco-flex.

Set up by the Government and funded by energy companies, Eco-flex places an obligation on energy suppliers to help thousands of qualifying households pay for insulation and heating upgrades.

Cllr Linda Williams, cabinet member for vibrant city, said: "Everyone has the right to live in a warm home which they can afford to heat but so many people aren't aware that schemes like this are available to help them heat their homes efficiently and affordably.

"I would encourage any homeowners who think they might be eligible for the Eco-Flex scheme to check out the information on our website because it really can make a huge difference to energy efficiency and heating costs.”