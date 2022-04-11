Loading...

Free Go North East bus travel on offer for Sunderland children until May 7 - here's how to get the offer

The North East’s largest bus company has launched a new ‘kids go free’ initiative to help make family travel more affordable.

By Tom Patterson
Monday, 11th April 2022, 1:52 pm
Go North East is offering free child journeys.

Between Saturday April 9 and May 7 up to three children aged 11 or under can travel for free on any Go North East service, all day, every day when accompanied by a fare paying adult.

Adults can buy bus tickets on the Go North East app – which also includes live bus times, interactive maps and journey planning.

Ticket on the bus are contactless payment, or cash, and the children travelling for free do not require a ticket.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “The Easter Holidays are always a great opportunity to get out with the kids as a family or with friends and relatives.

"The kids go free offer enables everyone to get out and about without the worry of rising fuel costs.”

