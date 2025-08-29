Football club celebrates after netting donation from Persimmon

A Sunderland grass roots football club is celebrating after netting a £3,000 donation from Persimmon Homes.

Sunderland City Juniors received the donation after applying to the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme.

The club, which caters to scores of young people in the community, has a senior men’s and women’s team and offers sessions for children of all abilities.

Welcoming representatives from Persimmon and Sunderland Council Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism, Councillor Beth Jones, the club say the donation will help go towards improvements for the club.

Councillor Beth Jones, David Nicholson and Persimmon Durham Managing Director Graeme Hogg at Sunderland City Juniors

Graeme Hogg, Managing Director of Persimmon Durham, said: “We are delighted to support Sunderland City Juniors – a superb club that is working hard get more young people into sport.

“It was brilliant to visit their grounds and hear about the good work David and the team are doing in the local community. We hope this donation goes far in helping them to carry on nurturing local talent.”

Councillor Jones said: “It was great to recently attend Sunderland City Juniors where Persimmons Homes presented them with a cheque for £3,000, as part of their Community Champions scheme.

“It was great to meet some of the Sunderland City Juniors coaching staff, volunteers and players. Hearing and seeing how the site has been transformed, as well as talking about future aspirations was inspiring, not to mention the positive impact that the club is having on the local community.”

Sunderland City Junior’s David Nicholson said: “We were delighted to be awarded such a generous grant from Persimmon Homes.

“The donation will help us continue to grow as a football club and allow us to offer more football opportunities to as many people as possible. We offer football for boys, girls, children with disabilities, men and women.

“With this grant, it will allow us to keep costs low for the people in our sessions, offer additional session with better equipment and help us advertise these session so we can include more people. We look forward to working with Persimmon in the future and working together, we can bring a positive change to the people of Sunderland.”