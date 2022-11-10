Food bank support rockets

The Trussell Trust, which operates the country’s largest food bank network, says it is facing a "tsunami of need" as, nationally, demand is outstripping donations for the first time.

The latest figures from the charity show 6,525 parcels were handed out at nine foodbanks run by the Trussell Trust in the city in the six months to the end of September – up 127% from 2,872 over the same period in 2021.

The data also shows 2,281 of the packages went the children – a 171% rise.

The charity is one of a number of food banks in the area and the overall number of people needing help is likely to be much higher.

The number of parcels handed out nationwide has soared to more than 1.2 million – a 33% increase.

Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trust, said: “With the right support people don’t need to turn to food banks.

"The Government has acted to protect people who are struggling but they must now act again, with swift support to help people through the winter, and a long-term vision to ensure that social security is enough to weather challenging times.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions said: “We are directly supporting households in need following the aftershocks from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, including sending another Cost-of-Living Payment this month.

