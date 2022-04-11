Last year's Active Sunderland BIG 3K.

Part of the Run Festival weekend – on Saturday May 7 and Sunday May 8 – the 3K gives runners of all abilities the chance to get involved in a large-scale event.

Among the runners already signed up is the Hitcham family from Penshaw.

Parents Donna and Stuart will be taking part with children Charlie, eight, and Chloe and Erica both five.

Donna and Stuart Hitcham with their children Charlie, Chloe and Erica.

Donna said: “It was Charlie’s idea to take part because the children have taken up running over the last couple of years. He was keen to take part in one of the events and the 3K seemed like the perfect activity that we could all complete as a family.

“We’re really looking forward to taking part and enjoying the atmosphere - there’s even a bit of healthy competition between us!”

The Hitchams will be running to raise money for the Mayor’s charities – The Special Lioness, which supports families with disabled children, and Hug in a Bag which provides information and gift packs to people diagnosed with breast cancer.

Donna said: “I like being able to support smaller charities who make a big difference on a local level, especially after so many have been hit hard over the last two years when they haven’t been able to host events to raise money. We really wanted to support charities close to home.”

Sunderland Mayor, Cllr Harry Trueman, said: “I am so pleased to see the Hitcham family raising money for the two chosen Mayor’s charities. These charities are doing great work in and around Sunderland, and I know they will gratefully receive the money raised.”

The Active Sunderland BIG 3K Run will take place on Sunday May 8 at 9am from Keel Square, it takes in parts of the closed road routes of the Sunderland City 10K and Half Marathon.

Participants have until midnight on Thursday May 5 May to register for any of the city runs.