Euromillions jackpot: What you can buy across Wearside with £195m - from 500,000 Sunderland AFC season tickets to Vaux beer for life!

So whether you want a lifetime supply of Vaux beer or unlimited ice creams at Roker, these are some of the options if a Sunderland winner wanted to keep their money within the region.
1. 500,000 Sunderland season tickets
The cheapest adult season ticket at the Stadium of Light ahead of Sunderland's return to the Championship is priced at £390, meaning a winner could pick up half a million season tickets. Alternatively, they could pick up 236,363 season tickets for the Black Cats Bar - the most expensive season tickets available.
2. 3.9 million Sunderland shirts
The Black Cats' new home kit was released in July, with adult replica shirts costing £50. With the full winnings you could pick up 3.9m new home shirts.
3. 200 houses
The most expensive house currently on the market in Sunderland is this five bedroom property in Roker. At a cost of £975,000 a jackpot winner could claim this house 200 times over!
4. 78 million scoops of ice cream
We all love an ice cream on the seafront at Roker, and with the £195m you could pick up 78 million scoops of a delicacy at Rosa Gelato for £2.50 each.
