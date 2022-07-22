Euromillions jackpot: What you can buy across Wearside with £195m - from 500,000 Sunderland AFC season tickets to Vaux beer for life!

Loading...
Euromillions jackpot: What you can buy across Wearside with £195m, from 500,000 Sunderland season tickets to Vaux beer for life

The newest Euromillions jackpot winner is confirmed to be within the UK. There are plenty of things you can do with £195m, and we’ve taken a look at what a Wearside winner could spend their winnings on.

By Jason Button
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 4:01 pm

So whether you want a lifetime supply of Vaux beer or unlimited ice creams at Roker, these are some of the options if a Sunderland winner wanted to keep their money within the region.

1. 500,000 Sunderland season tickets

The cheapest adult season ticket at the Stadium of Light ahead of Sunderland's return to the Championship is priced at £390, meaning a winner could pick up half a million season tickets. Alternatively, they could pick up 236,363 season tickets for the Black Cats Bar - the most expensive season tickets available.

2. 3.9 million Sunderland shirts

The Black Cats' new home kit was released in July, with adult replica shirts costing £50. With the full winnings you could pick up 3.9m new home shirts.

3. 200 houses

The most expensive house currently on the market in Sunderland is this five bedroom property in Roker. At a cost of £975,000 a jackpot winner could claim this house 200 times over!

4. 78 million scoops of ice cream

We all love an ice cream on the seafront at Roker, and with the £195m you could pick up 78 million scoops of a delicacy at Rosa Gelato for £2.50 each.

