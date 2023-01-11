Energy bills rocket.

The latest figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) show the average household in the area consumed 11,978 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of gas and 2,554 kWh of electricity in 2021.

The current charging rates, capped by the Government, means that using the same amount of energy as in 2021 would result in paying around £2,336 a year – compared to £1,202 for the same amount of energy last year.

National Energy Action said the situation will continue to deteriorate this year when the Government's Energy Price Guarantee – which means bills for a typical household are currently capped at £2,500 per year – rises in April.

Adam Scorer, chief executive of National Energy Action, said vulnerable people "will be forced to wear coats indoors, ration showers and hot water, run up huge debts or self-disconnect and go cold".

He added: "Millions of carers, people with disabilities, those on low incomes and living in inefficient homes are already bearing the brunt this winter.

"Government must prioritise the most vulnerable in 2023 and beyond."

A BEIS spokesperson said it has launched a new campaign "It All Adds Up" to help families reduce their energy bills.