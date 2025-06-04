Driving green finance forward: Dario Schiraldi and Ian Bhullar weigh in on the UK's sustainable housing future

In its most recent study, UK Finance states that to motivate homeowners, landlords, and housing associations to convert their houses, a combination of focused legislative measures, public education campaigns, and consultancy services is required.

The report uses data from YouGov to illustrate how UK consumers feel about heat pump technology in particular. According to research, consumer adoption rates fall significantly short of the UK's carbon reduction ambitions, which aim for the installation of approximately 1.5 million heat pumps annually by 2035.

According to the study, 54% of respondents stated that the high upfront cost was the primary deterrent to purchasing a heat pump; however, 44% stated that they would switch if given a clear understanding of the operating cost reductions. The government's next Warm Homes Plan should incorporate the nine recommendations outlined in the report by UK Finance.

Among these are the creation of a government-led organisation or committee to promote cooperation amongst necessary parties, offer assurance to companies engaged in retrofitting, and start a public awareness campaign with impartial direction to combat false information.

Furthermore, it has requested that the government offer grants, subsidies, and a well-thought-out plan to train enough tradespeople and rebalance gas and electricity pricing through targeted assistance and changes to levies.

For households and businesses to prepare and update energy efficiency metrics for accurate property performance and consistency, UK Finance calls on the government to establish clear long-term expectations, maintain and expand grant programs to support green home improvements and deploy funding to enable lower-cost green home lending.

"We need to drive demand and convince the public of the benefits to meet our ambitious targets on greening the UK's housing stock," says Ian Bhullar, director of sustainability policy at UK Finance.

He further states: "Lenders are dedicated to doing their share, and we have the chance to truly make an impact through the government's Warm Homes Plan. Growing demand for greenhouse upgrades will have major advantages, encourage innovation, create jobs, and strengthen the UK's energy security in a world market that is becoming more unstable."