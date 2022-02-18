Dozens lose their homes in Sunderland

Evictions warning

Ministry of Justice figures show 77 homes in the city were repossessed in 2021 – 72 evictions of renters, and five by mortgage lenders – up from 56 in 2020, but fewer than the 250 in 2019.

In England and Wales, there were 10,195 repossessions in 2021 – up from 8,608 the year before.

Bailiff-enforced evictions were banned for a large part of 2020-21 – a Government measure to prevent renters from becoming homeless during the pandemic. It was lifted in England on May 31.

Debt charity StepChange said more people have lost their homes since emergency Covid-19 financial measures ended, and that further Government support may be needed.

Sue Anderson, head of media at StepChange, said: "With many people yet to recover from the financial effects of the pandemic – and now having to cope with a cost of living crisis – it’s no surprise that we are seeing a rise in the number of people losing their homes.

"While the £65m support fund created to help deal with Covid rent arrears will help, more support may still be needed for the hardest hit households.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said its actions have helped keep thousands of people in their homes.