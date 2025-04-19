Cracking Easter for needy kids thanks to Echo readers

Pupils from St Paul's Primary in Ryhope with some of the eggs they donated to the appeal.

Thousands of needy youngsters will be getting an Easter treat this weekend - all thanks to you!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Echo readers and local businesses have served up over 3,500 chocolate treats – worth over £12,000 – in our annual Easter Egg Appeal.

Every year, The Echo and Wearside charity Hope 4 Kidz asks readers to step up for our Easter Egg Appeal – to provide a treat for some of our most vulnerable children and - once again - you have answered that call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eggs have already been delivered to local charities, refuges, homeless units, hospitals and special needs centres in time for Easter Sunday.

Viv Watts of Hope 4 Kids with young patients and some of the Easter eggs at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Viv Watts, chief executive of Hope 4 Kidz, was at Sunderland Royal Hospital on Thursday to hand out chocolate treats to young patients.

She said: “People in Sunderland have again been so very generous, which is amazing considering the current economic climate and how much chocolate has increased in price.

“Times are hard both in business and people’s home lives but my heartfelt thanks go to everyone who donated an Easter gift to help make children smile on Easter Sunday when they receive their Eggs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It comes with some sadness that some children are in hospital at this special time so it was a pleasure to help our Easter Bunny distribute eggs to the children on the wards at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Viv Watts of Hope 4 Kidz and Peter Rabbit hand over Easter eggs to youngsters at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“Easter Eggs and gifts been also been sent to the Great North Children’s Hospital, Palmer Hospital, South Tyneside District hospital, refugee centres, and special needs and homeless units, some 40 organisations in all.

“Each and every one of you who got involved has made a real difference to a child somewhere in the area."

Ian Arkle, Sunderland Echo print editor, said: “Our readers always amaze us with their generosity and, this year, they have delivered again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cannot thank people enough for all the donations which have helped to make our appeal so successful and bring some much needed joy to some of our most poorly and vulnerable youngsters."

Dozens of businesses in the area also got behind in the appeal this year – providing drop off points or promoting it among their staff and clients.

Viv added: “Local companies and organisations have, again, been hugely supportive.

"My thanks go to them all, with a special mention for the volunteers from Sunderland College and Seimens Energy who helped distribute the eggs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firms and organisations who supported the appeal included Adecco, Aident Seating, Arriva, Asda in Grangetown and Washington, Assett55, Barclays Bank, Barclays Call Centre, Christ College Academy, ESPA, Hays Travel, HSBC Bank, IPS Adhesives, John Lewis & Partners,Managed Work Place Solutions Ltd, Morrisons Seaburn, Peter Heron, Poundland the Gateway Retail Park, Rolls Royce Washington, Sainsburys at Silksworth and Wessington Way, Siemens Energy, St Pauls Primary School, Sunderland City Hall & The Beem, Sunderland University, Sunderland College, The BIC, The Hub Washington, Virgin Money in Fawcett Street, and Volker Stevin Wates Construction

The appeal was run in conjunction with the Echo’s sister paper, The Shields Gazette, and was also supported by Café Mio, in Sunderland Road,

Asda South Shields and the The Gym Group, in Crossgate, South Shields.