Community campaigners celebrate as LINK convert ATM to free-to-use cash machine

Washington cash machine victory

The machine, at Lambton Village Store, has been converted thanks to LINK, the UK’s main ATM network, as part of an initiative which supports communities who need access to cash.

The change follows local campaign which highlighted the importance of free access to cash in the community and made a request to LINK to intervene.

The campaign highlighted that – while there are several free-to-use cash machines in the area – many were not in ideal locations or easily accessible.

Residents told LINK that the area, which has a convenience store, pubs, takeaways and restaurants, is surrounded by busy roads making it very difficult for residents to access the machines without a car.

After visiting and investigating the area, LINK converted the existing pay to use ATM at the store to become free-to-use in October.

The organisation say more than 100 communities have benefited from its community initiative – which allows communities to apply if they believe their local area has an issue with accessing cash.

Nick Quin, head of financial inclusion at LINK said: “We’re delighted that we’re able to improve access to cash for local residents in Washington. So many people continue to rely on cash, and we’ll do what it takes to ensure there is a convenient option to get cash for free locally.”

LINK is a not-for-profit organisation and governed by an independent Board, which has a public interest remit.