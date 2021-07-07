Cash boost to help Sunderland youngsters

Karen Noble, manager at Pallion Action Group, with Newcastle Building Society's David Pearson.

Pallion Action Group received £2,880 from the Newcastle Building Society and is using the cash to help fund a specialist job search tutor to help young people across the city prepare themselves properly for the world of work, find suitable opportunities and get the jobs that they want.

The new service will also offer group-based activities to help services users gain new skills.

Originally set up in 1993, Pallion Action Group runs a range of educational, social, recreational, advice and advocacy services for local residents from its Community Resource Centre on East Moor Road.

Karen Noble, manager at Pallion Action Group, said: “As well as the obvious problems with people losing their jobs during the pandemic, we’ve also found that being on furlough or made redundant has really hit a lot of young people’s confidence, and building that up again will be central to what this new service does.

“The funding that Newcastle Building Society has provided is going to make a big difference to the futures of a lot of local young people.”

She added: “The service is open to anyone, but we particularly want to reach local young people and to help them realise that, with the right support, guidance and attitude, there’s every chance they can find a job that’s right for them."

The funding is being provided through the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund at the Community Foundation.

David Pearson, manager at Newcastle Building Society's Waterloo Place branch in Sunderland, said: “Our purpose is connecting individuals and communities to a better financial future, whether through savings accounts and mortgages, or by supporting programmes and services that help people realise their potential and achieve their aspirations.