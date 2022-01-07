BENEFITS EXPERT: Why you may not have been given a cold weather payment

The reason you have not yet received a cold weather payment is there probably hasn't been a period of cold weather as defined by the regulations in question

A. The Cold Weather payment is automated and there is no requirement to submit a claim. If you qualify the payment is added by The DWP. The payment only applies to certain groups of benefit claimants, typically Pensioners get Pension Credit, for those below pension age you would need to be getting an Income Based/means tested benefit such as Income Support, Income Based ESA, Income Based Job Seekers or Universal Credit as well as getting increases to these benefits due to health conditions or you are responsible and receive benefits for a child aged 5 or under.

The reason you have not yet received a Cold Weather payment is there probably hasn't been a period of cold weather as defined by the regulations in question i.e. for your postcode area there must be a period of 7 consecutive days where the average mean temperature was 0 degrees Celsius or below. You can check this on the Government Website under the section for Cold Weather payments.