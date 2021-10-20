Autumn boost for Sunderland house prices

House prices rise

New Land Registry figures show the average house price in the city in August was £132,345 – up 1.8% on July – and 13.7% up on last year.

Over the month, the area still lagged behind the rest of the North East, where prices increased by 2.4%, and nationally where there was a 2.9% rise.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Sunderland rose by £16,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices. They increased 2.4%, to an average of £247,371 – and up 16.8% over the year.

The value of a semi-detached increased 1.9% over the monthly and 12.9% annually – to an average of £136,232.

A terraced house rose in value by 1.6% monthly – and 13.2% annually to an average of £107,528.

Prices for flats were up 1.4% monthly – 12.3% annually to an average of £84,042.

First-time buyers in Sunderland spent an average of £115,000 on their property – £13,000 more than a year ago, and £15,000 more than in August 2016.

Buyers paid 11% less than the average price in the North East – £149,000 - in August for a property but regional property prices remain low compared to those across the rest of the UK, where the average cost is £264,000.