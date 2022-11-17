News you can trust since 1873
Autumn boost for Sunderland home owners

Home owners in Sunderland got an autumn boost as house prices increased in September.

By Katie Williams
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Home prices increase.

Land Registry figures show prices increased by 1.5% month on month – to an average of £144,318 – and contributing to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 8.7% over the last year.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North East, where prices increased by 0.3%, and above the national trend, where prices did not change.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Sunderland has risen by £12,000 – as an imbalance between supply and demand for homes saw house prices climb nationally.

Owners of semi-detached houses in Sunderland saw the biggest rise in property prices in September. They increased by 1.6%, to £149,887 on average.

Over the last year, prices rose by 9.1%.

The value of a detached home increased by 1.4% in September – up 10.2% annually – to an average of £269,124.

Terraced home prices increased by 1.5% monthly – up 8.7% annually – to £118,014 on average.

The prices paid for flats increased by 0.9% over the month – a 5.2% annual rise – to an average of £86,780.

First-time buyers in Sunderland spent an average of £125,600 on their property – £9,900 more than a year ago, and £24,300 more than in September 2017.

Buyers in Sunderland paid 11.9% less than the average price in the North East (£164,000) in September.

Nationally, the average home cost £295,000.

