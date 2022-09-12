Almost two thirds of Sunderland homes are not 'energy efficient'

Sunderland homes energy efficiency ratings.

Despite Government plans to freeze energy bills at no more than £2,500 a year as part of a package of support aimed at tackling the cost-of-living crisis, campaign groups say the new measures will an "expensive sticking plaster" if they are not accompanied by longer-term investment in energy efficiency and renewables.

Analysis of energy efficiency ratings by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) shows 61% of houses in Sunderland had a ranking of "D" or below as of March 2021 – the latest figures – meaning they are likely to be worse impacted by the rising cost of fuel.

Energy Performance Certificates show how effective a home is at keeping heat in – with ratings from A (the most efficient) to G – the least, meaning residents have to spend more on energy bills to keep their homes warm.

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition estimates that 6.9 million households across the UK will suffer fuel poverty this winter, even after the new price guarantee.

The latest figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy estimate there were around 3.2 million households in fuel poverty in 2020 – including 18,513 in Sunderland.

Separate figures from charity Friends of the Earth show, as of August, 16% of home in Sunderland did not have their lofts insulated, and the same proportion were without cavity wall insulation – equivalent to 20,900 and 21,300 homes respectively.