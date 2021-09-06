14,000 get warmer homes in Sunderland

Fuel efficient home figures

The Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme aims to reduce carbon emissions – and help people at risk of fuel poverty – by making energy firms install heat-saving measures such as insulation and more efficient boilers.

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy data shows 1,237 homes in the city were fitted with ECO measures in the year to June – 538 more than the previous year - bringing the number of homes in the area to have been part of the scheme to 14,030 since it launched in 2013.

Nationally, 2.3 million homes have been revamped over the last eight years – with cavity wall insulation (30%), the installation of more efficient boilers (23%) and loft insulation (20%), being the most used measures

The Energy Saving Trust said it is looking forward to seeing the Government's new strategy aimed at decarbonising homes.

Stew Horne, head of policy, said: “It is great to see that more home energy efficiency measures are being installed via the Energy Company Obligation scheme.

"However, we need to see an acceleration in the pace and scale of retrofitting our homes to make them more efficient."