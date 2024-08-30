Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been one of the biggest Netflix shows of the summer - and a North East venue was one of the stars.

Love is Blind UK has had audiences hooked as it put six couples to the test, to see if they could fall in love without ever having seen each other.

Wynyard Hall has been inundated with enquiries after appearing on Love is Blind UK | Sunderland Echo

After talking through walls in specially-created pods in the first installments of the show, the second half followed the couples to see if they would commit to each other at a wedding ceremony.

And all six ceremonies took place in Wynyard Hall in the Tees Valley, which has long been one of the region’s most-popular wedding venues.

Wynyard Hall CEO Sarah Irons said: "We are absolutely thrilled that Wynyard Hall has been chosen as the wedding venue of choice in Netflix's Love is Blind.

Its grand state rooms appeared in the hit Netflix show | Sunderland Echo

“This is not just a proud moment for us, but also an incredible opportunity to showcase the beauty and charm of our region to a global audience. Being featured on such a popular platform highlights the unique allure of Wynyard Hall and the North East, placing our rich heritage and breathtaking landscapes in the spotlight for viewers around the world to admire."

The venue has since been inundated with hundreds of enquiries and will be hosting a wedding fair for those interested in following in the footsteps of the show’s contestants.

One of the bedrooms in the main house | Sunderland Echo

It will take place on Wednesday, October 9 2024 from 6pm to 9pm. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required.

During the evening, the venue’s dedicated wedding coordinators will be on hand to answer any questions and provide personalised tours of the hall.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with some of the local suppliers, some of whom were featured on the show.

Spaces are limited for the event.

For more information and to register visit https://www.wynyardhall.co.uk/offer-event/wedding-open-evening/

Historic Hall

The opulent entrance hall | Sunderland Echo

Prime Ministers, assorted statesmen and A-list celebrities have all walked through the pillars of this grand Georgian mansion house that dates back to the early 19th Century, which, with its chandeliers, gold gilded mirrors and ceiling frescos, has been described as a “mini Versailles.”

Testament to the wealth of the Vane Tempest Stewarts, holders of the Lord Londonderry peerage, who developed the Durham Coalfields, the main hall is an ode to classic grandeur, from its Murano glass chandeliers to its tiled flooring emblazoned with the family crest.

Since the acquisition of the Hall in the 1980s by Sir John Hall, he and his family steadily evolved the estate into multi-purpose offering, housing a walled garden visitor attraction, Glass House restaurant, four self-catering cottages, spa, country walks and the main hall.

Previously a hotel, post-covid, the sumptuous main hall now operates as an exclusive use wedding and events venue.