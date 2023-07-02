The treasury has updated a list of all of the unclaimed estates in Sunderland for June 2023. This means if you share a surname with one of the people on the list, you could be entitled to some money.

An unclaimed estate is when someone dies without leaving a will, or when an old will is in place and the beneficiaries have died. When this happens, and no one comes forward to stake a claim, the property is deemed ‘ownerless’.

It then becomes a possession of the Crown. From the point the estate passes to the Crown, a 12-year window opens where family members can come forward if they believe they could be entitled to the inheritance.

When claiming an estate, there is an order of priority, based on how close a relative you are to the person whose estate is in question. Immediate relatives, such as spouses or civil partners have top priority.

This who can claim an estate, in order of priority:

husband, wife or civil partner children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on mother or father brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews) half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased grandparents uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants) half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

Full list of 24 unclaimed estates in Sunderland

Andrews Bittlestone Bray Clark Clark Conway Dixon Elliot Haylett Humphrey Isaacs Johnson Jones Marsh McCann Melton Melville Moran Potts Sargent Saunders Swartz Tyler Young

How to claim an unclaimed estate