Kubix Festival this weekend, everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Sunderland’s most popular festivals returns this weekend with some top acts taking to the stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Kubix.

Kubix returns this weekend | Sunderland Echo

When & where

Kubix returns to Herrington Country Park on Saturday, July 13, with gates opening at 11am.

Acts and timings

Busted headline the festival | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Main stage, hosted by Kroud Karaoke

11am-1.20pm - DJ Nick Newcombe

1.20pm - 1.55pm - Rednex

1.55pm - 2.25pm - Damage

3pm - 3.30pm - 2 Unlimited

3.35pm - 4.05pm - Kroud Karaoke

4.05pm - 4.55pm - Vengaboys

5.35pm - 5.55pm - The Outhere Brothers

6.25pm - 7.10pm - Boyzlife

7.40pm - 8.30pm - Sam Ryder

9.15pm - 10.45pm - Busted

Big Top Dance Arena

11.30am - 1.45pm - DJ Wayne Mac

1.45pm - 2.45pm - Micky Modelle

2.45pm - 3.45pm - Mark Breeze

3.45pm - 4.35pm - QFX

4.35pm - 5.35pm - Klubfiller

5.35pm - 6.35pm - Billy Gillies

6.35pm - 7.15pm - Cascada

7.15pm - 7.45pm - Basshunter

7.45pm - 8.45pm - Andy Whitby

8.45pm - 9pm - The Blackout Crew

9pm - 10.30pm - Ultrabeat

Klub Kube 3rd stage

11am - 1pm - Jude Lawless

1pm - 2pm - Bongos Bingo

2pm - 4pm - Aiken x Dagan

4pm - 5pm - Nick Newcombe

5pm - 6pm - Bongos Bingo

6.45pm - 7.15pm - DJ Stephen Gatsby

7.15pm - 8.30pm - DJ Wayne Mac

Are there tickets left?

The event is close to selling out, with less than 100 tickets released on final release, priced £55 for adult tickets and £29 for age 6-15-year-olds. They’re available here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weather

According to the Met Office forecast for Saturday, the weather will be 14degrees with light rain changing to overcast in the afternoon.

Food & drink

There’s a number of bars and food vendors on site serving pizza, hot dogs, wraps, curry, noodles, ice cream and more. Vegan, Vegetarian and Gluten-free choices available. Each attendee can bring a small bottle of water or soft drink up to 500ml, if it remains sealed, as bought. No alcohol can be brought in. Free water will be available and you can bring an empty bottle for refills.

Can you bring chairs and blankets?

The immediate area next to the stage is standing only, but you can bring your own folding chairs and blankets for further back. No gazebos or tents permitted.

Are dogs allowed?

No, apart from guide or assistance dogs.

Shuttle buses

10.50 Middlesbrough, Bus Stop outside Domino’s Pizza, Linthorpe Road, & 11.30 Hartlepool, The National Museum Royal Navy Hartlepool, Jackson Dock – Coach Park

Bus Stop outside Domino’s Pizza, Linthorpe Road, & The National Museum Royal Navy Hartlepool, Jackson Dock – Coach Park 11.40 Newcastle, Bewick Street & 12.00 Gateshead , Bus Stop at bottom of Jackson Street (High Street end) outside The Metropole

Bewick Street & , Bus Stop at bottom of Jackson Street (High Street end) outside The Metropole 12.00 Durham, Sutton Street bus stop opposite Domino’s

Sutton Street bus stop opposite Domino’s 12.00 Sunderland, Cowan Terrace (adjacent to Park Lane Interchange)

Cowan Terrace (adjacent to Park Lane Interchange) 11.15 Darlington, Outside Dolphin Centre

Is there parking?

Yes, parking is free with a large car park at the car park as well as a VIP car park.