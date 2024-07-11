Kubix Festival this weekend, everything you need to know
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Here’s everything you need to know about Kubix.
When & where
Kubix returns to Herrington Country Park on Saturday, July 13, with gates opening at 11am.
Acts and timings
Main stage, hosted by Kroud Karaoke
11am-1.20pm - DJ Nick Newcombe
1.20pm - 1.55pm - Rednex
1.55pm - 2.25pm - Damage
3pm - 3.30pm - 2 Unlimited
3.35pm - 4.05pm - Kroud Karaoke
4.05pm - 4.55pm - Vengaboys
5.35pm - 5.55pm - The Outhere Brothers
6.25pm - 7.10pm - Boyzlife
7.40pm - 8.30pm - Sam Ryder
9.15pm - 10.45pm - Busted
Big Top Dance Arena
11.30am - 1.45pm - DJ Wayne Mac
1.45pm - 2.45pm - Micky Modelle
2.45pm - 3.45pm - Mark Breeze
3.45pm - 4.35pm - QFX
4.35pm - 5.35pm - Klubfiller
5.35pm - 6.35pm - Billy Gillies
6.35pm - 7.15pm - Cascada
7.15pm - 7.45pm - Basshunter
7.45pm - 8.45pm - Andy Whitby
8.45pm - 9pm - The Blackout Crew
9pm - 10.30pm - Ultrabeat
Klub Kube 3rd stage
11am - 1pm - Jude Lawless
1pm - 2pm - Bongos Bingo
2pm - 4pm - Aiken x Dagan
4pm - 5pm - Nick Newcombe
5pm - 6pm - Bongos Bingo
6.45pm - 7.15pm - DJ Stephen Gatsby
7.15pm - 8.30pm - DJ Wayne Mac
Are there tickets left?
The event is close to selling out, with less than 100 tickets released on final release, priced £55 for adult tickets and £29 for age 6-15-year-olds. They’re available here.
Weather
According to the Met Office forecast for Saturday, the weather will be 14degrees with light rain changing to overcast in the afternoon.
Food & drink
There’s a number of bars and food vendors on site serving pizza, hot dogs, wraps, curry, noodles, ice cream and more. Vegan, Vegetarian and Gluten-free choices available. Each attendee can bring a small bottle of water or soft drink up to 500ml, if it remains sealed, as bought. No alcohol can be brought in. Free water will be available and you can bring an empty bottle for refills.
Can you bring chairs and blankets?
The immediate area next to the stage is standing only, but you can bring your own folding chairs and blankets for further back. No gazebos or tents permitted.
Are dogs allowed?
No, apart from guide or assistance dogs.
Shuttle buses
- 10.50 Middlesbrough, Bus Stop outside Domino’s Pizza, Linthorpe Road, & 11.30 Hartlepool, The National Museum Royal Navy Hartlepool, Jackson Dock – Coach Park
- 11.40 Newcastle, Bewick Street & 12.00 Gateshead, Bus Stop at bottom of Jackson Street (High Street end) outside The Metropole
- 12.00 Durham, Sutton Street bus stop opposite Domino’s
- 12.00 Sunderland, Cowan Terrace (adjacent to Park Lane Interchange)
- 11.15 Darlington, Outside Dolphin Centre
Is there parking?
Yes, parking is free with a large car park at the car park as well as a VIP car park.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.